Bill Strengthens PA Student Mental Health Support

HARRISBURG – Legislation offered by Berks County Rep. Manuel Guzman, Jr will create a new, non-clinical support role in PA high schools. House Bill 2253 addresses rising student anxiety, depression, social isolation, and disengagement, recognizing that school psychologists, counselors, and social workers are overburdened and cannot meet recommended student-to-clinician ratios. Each high school would employ trained School Life Support Coaches to provide daily mentorship, social and emotional guidance, crisis support, and connections to school and community resources. Coaches will work with students individually and in small groups, mentor those at risk of disengagement, and coordinate with licensed staff for clinical referrals. This ensures consistent student support while clinicians focus on primary responsibilities. The Department of Education will guide implementation statewide. The measure is before the PA House Education Committee.