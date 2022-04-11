Bill Strengthens Open Records Law For PA Public Officials

HARRISBURG – Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns has introduced legislation that would strengthen the state’s right-to-know law by expediting public records requests filed by elected officials. House Bill 2471 would require government entities to provide an elected official who files an open records request with a final determination in five days, eliminating the 30-day extension permitted under current law. If the agency denies the request, the official could appeal to the state Office of Open Records, which would also have five days to rule on the case, down from 30 days. To support the Office of Open Records in hitting the timeline, the bill would also create a dedicated appeals officer position within the office specifically to handle appeals from elected officials. The bill would not change what information is considered public in PA and would not affect persons who use the law to access public documents.