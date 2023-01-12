Bill Stopping Automatic Gas Tax Hike Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill to stop PA’s automatic increase of 3.5 cents per gallon of gasoline and an increase of 4.4 cents per gallon on diesel fuel. Senate Bill 35 stops the automatic increase for 2023 and permanently sets the Average Wholesale Price at $2.99 per gallon to end future tax hikes on working families. Bill sponsor, Cambria County Sen. Wayne Langerholc said his legislation will cut the gas tax before hardworking families must pay the second highest gas tax in the nation. He added at a time when Pennsylvanians are faced with rising costs at the pump, grocery store, and utility bills, no elected official should be voting against this legislation.The bill now heads to PA House for consideration.