Bill Seeks Improved Transparency In Public-Private Partnerships

To promote state government transparency, York County Rep. Seth Grove plans to introduce legislation to require public-private partnerships, such as the Team PA Foundation, created through a governor's executive order to adhere to PA's Right to Know laws and produce yearly financial reports. Since Team PA was created, it has funneled funds to sitting governors, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, to cover the costs to attend countless sporting events, such as the Super Bowl. This raises questions about transparency, particularly when it comes to the gift ban the executive branch imposed on itself. The forthcoming bill would require public-private partnerships created under executive orders to comply with the Right to Know Law and require them to craft annual financial reports to be filed with the governor and General Assembly. It would also require such partnerships to publicly disclose all purchases made on behalf of the governor or any other elected or appointed state officials by 10 business days of the purchase. Team PA recently made headlines when it was revealed it covered the cost for Gov. Shapiro to attend his second Super Bowl. The trip was paid for by anonymous donors who contributed to a foundation fund called the PA Growth Partnership, which receives financial gifts from unknown donors to promote the governor. Grove said a lot of questions remain and the best way to get answers is through increased transparency at all government levels.