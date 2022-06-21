Bill Seeks Help For PA Dog Law Enforcement

HARRISBURG – It’s been over 25 years since PA dog license fees have been raised and 60 years for dog kennel fees. Both are primary sources of operating funds for the PA Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement. The bureau has been functioning with a deficit for years. Senate Bill 1289 will streamline annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees to $8 for an annual license or $80 for a lifetime license for male and female dogs, though PA residents 65 or older and persons with disabilities would pay $6 for an annual license or $50 for a lifetime license. The bill also proposes a 25% increase for each kennel classification and will also establish an online licensing website for counties that do not currently offer one. A statewide licensing database will also be created to modernize the information and provide accessibility to law enforcement statewide.