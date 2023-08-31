Bill Seeks Earlier PA 2024 Presidential Primary

HARRISBURG – A bill to move up the date of PA’s 2024 primary election by five weeks was approved by the Senate State Government Committee, according to Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall, the prime sponsor of the bill. Under existing law, PA’s 2024 primary election would take place on April 23. Under Senate Bill 224, the 2024 primary election would be moved to March 19. The change will place the election on the same day as Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio. During the committee meeting, Argall also noted that the current primary date conflicts with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he supports changing the date. The bill now advances to the full Senate for its consideration.