Bill Restricts How Social Media Companies Treat Minors

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved legislation aimed at regulating how online social media platforms interact with children. However, its provisions are similar to those in state laws being blocked in federal courts. House Bill 2017 passed nearly along party lines with most Democrats for it and most Republicans against it. The bill would require consent from a parent or guardian for anyone younger than 16 to open a social media account and notify parents or guardians if a child under 16 opens a social media account without consent. It also prohibits data mining for users under 18 and allows any individual to request the deletion of data that was mined while they were younger than 18. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.