Bill Requires Proof Of Citizenship To Register To Vote in PA

HARRISBURG – Fayette County Rep. Ryan Warner introduced legislation that would require a person present proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in PA. While both federal law and the PA Constitution already prohibit non-citizens from voting, the failure to require tangible proof of citizenship at the time of registration creates a potential loophole for non-citizens seeking to register to vote. To address the issue, the U.S. House approved H.R. 8281 – the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act earlier this summer, which similarly would require proof of citizenship in order to register. The measure is now before the U.S. Senate. Warner’s House Bill 2629 has been referred to the PA House State Government Committee for consideration.