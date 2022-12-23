Bill Requires ID To Vote In PA

HARRISBURG – Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin is introducing legislation amending PA’s Constitution to require voters to provide valid ID to vote in an election. Laughlin said in 2021, Franklin & Marshall College conducted a poll and found 74% saying that voters should be required to show ID at the polls. It would enhance election integrity and increase voter confidence by adding another layer of security to our elections. The measure was approved last session by the PA House and Senate and, if approved again this session, the proposed amendment would be placed on the ballot for PA voters to decide. 35 states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of ID at the polls.