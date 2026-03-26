Bill Requires Flood Insurance Disclosure

HARRISBURG – Legislation introduced by Berks County Rep. Jacklyn Rusnock which would require insurance companies to disclose the availability and cost of flood insurance to homeowners passed the PA House. Rusnock said that while some homeowners are required to have flood insurance because of their home’s location, many homes outside of such designated zones are still at a significant risk, and the homeowners are unaware that flood insurance is available to them. House Bill 1260 would require insurance companies offering or issuing homeowner’s insurance policies to notify homeowners of the availability and pricing of flood insurance. Additionally, it would require annual notice be given to individuals with homeowner’s insurance. The bill now moves to the state Senate.