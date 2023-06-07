Bill Requires Electronically Filed Campaign Finance Reports

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA House lawmakers have advanced legislation to require candidates for a state office to file their campaign finance reports electronically. House Bill 815 was approved on party lines, 102-101, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against it. The bill goes to the state Senate, which is considering its own version of similar legislation. Sponsors say that many candidates and PACs already file reports electronically and paper filing is costly and inefficient. The measure would increase the late filing fees for missing deadlines to $20 per day for the first six days late and $100 per day for day seven and each day after. There would be a maximum penalty of $500.