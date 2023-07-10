Bill Requires Conflict Resolution Instruction For PA Students

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved a bill which would require public schools to provide instruction on conflict resolution to all students. Under House Bill 1448, the instruction would include topics such as skills of conflict resolution; respect for different cultures, races, and beliefs; effectively managing emotions; and how to resolve differences peacefully. The bill also requires the instruction to be age-appropriate and incorporated into an appropriate area of study. The Department of Education would compose a list of evidence-based model programs schools could use to provide the instruction to students. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Anthony Bellmon said teaching conflict resolution in schools can help reduce violence. It’s imperative that children know that conflicts can be resolved in a non-violent way, and can help even save lives. The bill goes to the PA Senate.