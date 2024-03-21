Bill Requires Clear Showing Of The Badge

HARRISBURG – A bill introduced by Philadelphia County Rep. Donna Bullock that would require law enforcement personnel to have their badge, with all pertinent identifiable information, visible at all times has passed the PA House. Bullock said her bill would go a long way toward building police and community relations by ensuring that there is accountability. Pennsylvanians deserve to know, and be able to identify, the officers tasked with keeping communities safe. Having a badge in clear view would let Pennsylvanians identify officers who are engaged in unethical or illegal behavior. House Bill 1399 now heads to the PA Senate for consideration.