Bill Requires Armed Safety Personnel In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – In an effort to protect PA school students, teachers, and staff, Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties has introduced a bill to require schools to employ armed security personnel during school hours. Senate Bill 907 would require school districts to employ an armed, trained, and vetted school security person at every school during school hours. It also aims to enhance safety at school extracurricular activities by giving school boards the discretion to station armed school security personnel on school grounds during extracurricular events outside regular school hours. Regan said students deserve a safe environment to learn and grow, and teachers should not have the sole responsibility for protecting our kids. The proposal would require the armed school safety personnel to comply with vigorous training and certification requirements, including lethal weapons training and training on interacting with students. Since 2018, the PA General Assembly has appropriated $800 million in grant funds to help districts pay for school safety and security upgrades and, according to the PA Department of Education, only about half of the state’s 500 school districts have taken advantage of putting armed officers in schools. Regan added that we require children to attend school; therefore, it’s incumbent upon us to do everything we can to secure them while they are there.