Bill Requires AEDs In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee has passed legislation requiring automatic external defribillators or AEDs in every school. Some schools currently do not have AEDs or well-trained staff on hand, leaving students in peril if they suffer a cardiac emergency. Senate Bill 375 would establish new requirements for the availability of AEDs in schools. They would be present at all athletic and practice events, and a detailed emergency plan would be utilized in case of a sudden cardiac arrest event, to reduce the potential for a fatal cardiac episode. That legislation moves to the full state Senate.