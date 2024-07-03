Bill Removes “One Man, One Woman” Marriage Definition From PA Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation which would replace PA’s law that defines marriage as between one man and one woman has passed the state House. Current PA law defines marriage as “a civil contract by which one man and one woman take each other for husband and wife.” House Bill 2269 would remove that definition and replace it with “a civil contract between two individuals.” PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says marriage brings together the union of one man and one woman, together as husband and wife to care for each other and to be father and mother to any children their union produces. This is the vital public interest and objective reality that governments throughout history have recognized, including PA. Geer added, “It is in the state’s best interests to promote the well-being of children, and marriage as the union of one man and one woman is the public policy interest that best affords a child with the care of a loving mother and father.” The bill received bipartisan support and now moves to the state Senate for consideration.