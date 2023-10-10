Bill Removes Duplicate Utility Poles

HARRISBURG – A bill that addresses the removal of duplicate utility poles was unanimously voted out of the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee. Luzerne County Rep. Alec Ryncavage says utility poles have a lifespan and need to be replaced due to age or due to an accident rendering the old pole unusable. They are not only an eyesore, but can also pose a safety hazard. Currently, there is no time frame for when an old pole should be removed once a new pole is placed. House Bill 1619 directs the PA Public Utility Commission to hold utilities accountable by creating a timetable to remove the duplicate poles, and further outlines that the cost to remove them will not be passed to consumers by way of higher utility costs. The bill now goes to the state House.