Bill Reigns In Excessive Regulations In PA

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg approved a bill to rein in excessive regulations. Senate Bill 188 would require the General Assembly to approve regulations with an economic impact to taxpayers and the private sector exceeding $1 million before they take effect. The Independent Fiscal Office, rather than the regulating agency, would be tasked with calculating the economic impact. The bill would enhance oversight and accountability in PA’s regulatory process by reaffirming legislative authority to curtail excessive, job-stifling regulations that deviate from the intended legislative purpose. Bill sponsor, Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto says our current regulatory process grants excessive power to unelected government agencies that lack direct accountability. Senate Bill 188 has now been sent to the state House.