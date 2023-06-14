Bill Reducing PA Cell Phone Bills Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation that would reduce cell phone bills for Pennsylvanians. House Bill 1138 would exempt cell phone service from the 6% sales and use tax, as well as the 5% gross receipts tax. The legislation follows Gov. Josh Shapiro’s state budget plan and would save PA families an estimated $124 million per year. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia Rep. Ben Waxman said cell phones are an essential part of our lives, and it’s only fair that we work to alleviate the excessive tax burdens placed on Pennsylvanians. According to Waxman, PA has the seventh highest combined rate of taxes and other government fees and surcharges on cell phone bills at 16.62%. Currently, 68% of American households do not have a landline and rely solely on cell phones for voice communication. The bill now moves to the PA Senate.