Bill Providing Police/Firefighter Pension COLAs Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill providing a cost of living adjustment for retired municipal police officers and firefighters was approved by the PA Senate Law and Justice Committee. The last time they received a COLA was over two decades ago and about half of municipal police officers do not qualify for or receive social security benefits. Senate Bill 854 would provide a monthly COLA to municipal police officers and firefighters depending on their retirement date: $75 a month for those retired between 5 to 10 years as of Jan. 1, 2024; $150 a month for those retired between 10 to 20 years as of Jan. 1, 2024; and $300 a month for those retired more than 20 years as of Jan. 1, 2024. The proposed COLA would be paid for through the Municipal Pension Aid Fund, which is primarily funded by taxes assessed on insurance premiums. The bill now moves to the full PA Senate.