Bill Provides Tax Payment Relief To PA Businesses

HARRISBURG – Businesses in PA would get relief from pre-paying Sales and Use Taxes to the state under a bill approved by the state House. House Bill 2277 would end PA’s Accelerated Sales Tax pre-payments, which are based off estimated sales tax collections. Instead, business owners would only remit to the state the sales tax they actually collect. Currently, business owners must estimate each month how much Sales and Use Tax they think they may collect. Though business owners base their estimates off the previous year’s collections, the estimates aren’t always accurate, forcing them to make an additional payment at the end of a tax period if they underestimated the amount of sales tax they actually collected. PA is one of 17 states to have a pre-payment requirement. Last year, Mississippi removed its accelerated tax payment requirement. The bill is now before the PA Senate.