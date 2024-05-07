Bill Provides Military Benefits To Korean Americans Who Served In Vietnam

HARRISBURG – Korean Americans who served in the Vietnam War with the Korean Armed Forces would receive the same state veterans benefits as their U.S. counterparts under a bill approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 973 grants the same rights, benefits, and privileges of U.S. military veterans to any PA resident who is a naturalized U.S. citizen and who served in the Vietnam War with the Korean Armed Forces. There are over 3,000 naturalized Korean American citizens who served in the Vietnam War as a part of the Korean Armed Forces. The bill applies to any PA resident who is an American citizen, was an active-duty member of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces in the Vietnam War from Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, and received an honorable discharge. The bill moves to the PA House.