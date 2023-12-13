Bill Provides Exemptions For PA Small Businesses

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan bill has been introduced to expand start-up fee exemptions to more small businesses in the Commonwealth. In 2016, the General Assembly provided for an exemption for veteran-owned and reservist-owned small businesses from certain state and local business start-up fees. House Bill 1905 would expand the current exemption to include women-owned, service-disabled veteran owned, minority-owned, disadvantaged businesses, and businesses with five employees or less. In addition, all other small businesses would receive a partial exemption. The measure also requires the Pennsylvania Department of State to report the number of small businesses that have benefited from the exemption. The bill will be referred to a state House committee for consideration.