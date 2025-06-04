Bill Protects Small Business Owners Of Self-Storage Facilities

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a measure protecting owners of small self-storage companies when customers fail to honor their rental agreements. House Bill 1359 would remedy a problem that frequently confronts the owners of these small businesses. Currently, owners face a difficult problem when a customer defaults or fails to sign their rental agreement. With no time frame in place to enforce the unsigned or unpaid agreement, the unit sits occupied and not rentable, costing the business owner money. Under the bill, if the unit occupant fails to sign the rental agreement within 30 days, their rent payment or continued use of the unit would be deemed an acceptance of the rental agreement, which could then be enforced by the business owner. The occupant would have 14 days after delivery of the notice to remove all personal property. The bill now heads to the state Senate.