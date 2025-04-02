Bill Protects Pennsylvanians From Illegal Criminal Migrants

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed legislation to protect Pennsylvanians from illegal migrants who commit crimes in our state. Senate Bill 471 requires prosecutors to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE when a criminal defendant is identified as unlawfully present in the United States, ensuring that individuals who commit serious crimes are transferred to federal custody for removal proceedings. Bill sponsor, Eric County Sen. Dan Laughlin says crimes committed by illegal migrants against our citizens is a major problem. The bill also prohibits sanctuary policies that obstruct communication between local law enforcement and federal agencies. Senate Bill 471 now awaits consideration in the PA House.