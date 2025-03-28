Bill Protects Pennsylvanians From Criminal Illegal Migrants

HARRISBURG – Legislation introduced by Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin to ensure illegal migrants who violate PA laws are held accountable has been voted out of the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Bill 471 would require an attorney for the Commonwealth to immediately notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the course of a criminal proceeding involving an illegal migrant. The bill addresses a growing concern regarding repeat offenders who enter or remain in the country illegally and commit crimes, yet are not reported to federal authorities. Laughlin said the tragic murder of Laken Riley and the violent attacks on NYPD officers by individuals who should not have been in this country underscore the urgent need for action. The bill now moves to the full PA Senate.