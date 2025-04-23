Bill Protects PACE/PACENET Eligibility For PA Seniors

HARRISBURG – Legislation to make sure older Pennsylvanians do not lose their eligibility for the state’s prescription drug programs unanimously passed the PA House with bipartisan support. House Bill 923 would extend the moratorium on Social Security cost-of-living adjustments for PACE and PACENET eligibility to Dec. 31, 2027. The current moratorium is Dec. 31 of this year. According to bill sponsor, Lancaster County Rep. Nikki Rivera, without extending the moratorium, 10,039 PACENET enrollees would lose their coverage. Additionally, 12,594 PACE enrollees would move to PACENET, losing their lower co-payment and their PACE-paid Part D premium. She added that PACE and PACENET provide lifesaving services at a greatly reduced cost to a population that lives on fixed incomes. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.