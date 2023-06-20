Bill Protects PA Seniors On PACE/PACENET

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation which would ensure older Pennsylvanians do not lose access to two state prescription medication programs due to an increase in their Social Security payments. The PACE and PACENET programs provide comprehensive prescription coverage to Pennsylvanians 65 or older. Senate Bill 607 would prevent PACE and PACENET participants from losing their benefits due to a Social Security cost-of-living increase. PACE is available to single older Pennsylvanians earning $14,500 or less, or married couples earning $17,700 or less. PACENET is available for individuals earning between $14,500 and $33,500 or married couples earning between $17,700 and $41,500. Pennsylvanians on Social Security received an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in their benefits for 2023. Some PACE and PACENET participants could lose their eligibility if Senate Bill 607 is not enacted into law. The bill now heads to the state House.