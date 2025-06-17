Bill Protects PA Officials In Light Of Minnesota Lawmaker Violence

HARRISBURG – In the wake of violence that claimed the lives of two Minnesota lawmakers, Philadelphia County Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta plans to introduce a bill to increase protections for state officials and candidates. His proposal would allow state candidates and officials to use campaign funds to hire professional security personnel and services, just as federal candidates are permitted to do. The proposal will task the PA State Police with providing security for the House Speaker, Senate President Pro Tempore, Governor, Lt. Governor, Auditor General, Attorney General, and State Treasurer. Kenyatta said we also saw our own Gov. Shapiro endure a fire in the Governor’s Residence and state lawmakers across the nation are facing escalating threats from persons who are emboldened to use violence. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support is being circulated.