Bill Protects PA Children From Lead Poisoning

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan bill protecting children from lead poisoning received approval by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 522 ensures that all pregnant women and children in PA receive blood tests to detect lead poisoning. Effects of lead poisoning are irreversible and severe, including neurological and developmental disabilities. In June 2017, the Task Force on Lead Exposure was established by a Senate Resolution. The resolution also called for a study by the Joint State Government Commission which released a report in April 2019 with 12 recommendations, including requiring universal blood screenings for children. The bill now goes to the state House.