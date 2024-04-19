Bill Protects Food Supply From Transmissible Diseases

HARRISBURG – A measure to protect domestic animals and the food supply against dangerous transmissible diseases was approved the PA House. The passage happens as a rise in reported avian flu outbreaks in dairy cattle has been seen in several states. Senate Bill 979 will allow the PA Department of Agriculture to have individuals or businesses who deal in domestic animal, commercial feed, or pet food sales post on their premises departmental notices regarding dangerous transmissible diseases. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk. Avian influenza has not been detected in PA cattle, but has been found in several western and midwestern states. Due to the rise in reported avian flu outbreaks in dairy cattle, the PA Department of Agriculture is requiring any dairy cows coming into PA from an outside state to be quarantined and tested for the virus.