Bill Protects Food Purity In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties will soon introduce the Food Purity Protection Act. The bill would ensure that PA’s food remains pure, natural, and free from any unauthorized or inadvertent inclusion of vaccines or vaccine-related substances. The lawmaker said it’s a growing concern as scientific advancements blur the lines between medicine and agriculture. While biotechnology has its place, our food supply should never become a testing ground for experimental medical interventions. The introduction of mRNA vaccines in livestock has led to legislative proposals in various states. In 2023, Tennessee lawmakers considered bills to ban mRNA vaccines or require labeling of meat from animals treated with such vaccines. The proposals were driven by public concerns about the presence of vaccine components in the food supply, resulting in potential health injury. Mastriano’s bill would use a three-pronged approach. First, it would ban the inclusion of vaccines or vaccine-related substances in any food product – whether processed or unprocessed – intended for human or animal consumption. Second, it would prohibit the sale, storage, production, transportation or distribution of any agricultural product containing vaccine components, including livestock feed and crops. Finally, it would ensure transparency and consumer choice so that Pennsylvanians can be confident in the purity and safety of their food.