Bill Protects Domestic Violence Victims In Insurance Communications

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced to establish privacy protections in insurance communications for domestic violence victims and others at risk of harm. House Bill 1796 would require insurers to accommodate requests for confidential communication, such as sending explanation of benefits, billing notices or other sensitive materials to an alternate address, phone number or email. Bill sponsor, Berks County Rep. Manuel Guzman says survivors often remain covered under health insurance policies held by their abusers, creating serious safety risks when insurers send documents. Without confidentiality, many survivors avoid seeking care or counseling altogether. The bill would allow individuals to request confidential communications, require insurers to accept alternate contact methods, prohibit insurers from disclosing the request or the individual’s information to the primary policyholder, and impose penalties for violations under the Unfair Insurance Practices Act. Several states have enacted similar protections. The bill is before the PA House Insurance Committee.