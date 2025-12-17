Bill Protects Customers Of Genetic Testing Companies

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would create greater transparency between genetic testing companies and consumers has passed the PA House. Thousands of Pennsylvanians have purchased services and submitted saliva samples to genetic data companies; however, there have been several instances where these companies have profited off consumer’s genetic data without their consent, typically by marketing and selling genetic data to third parties. House Bill 1530 would require express consent from customers and allow customers to have direct control of their genetic data through deletion requests and other privacy measures. Twelve states have already passed legislation to codify privacy protections for consumer genetic data. The bill now moves to the PA Senate.