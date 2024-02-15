Bill Protects Children From Social Media

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced by Bucks County Rep. Brian Munroe which would make social media safer to navigate for children. House Bill 2017 would require social media companies to monitor the chats of two or more minors on the platform and notify parents or legal guardians of flagged sensitive or graphic content. It would also strengthen proof of age verification on social media platforms by requiring consent from a parent or legal guardian for anyone under 16 to open a social media account and notify parents or legal guardians if a child under 16 opens a social media account without consent. The bill also prohibits data mining for users under 18 and allows any individual to request the deletion of data that was mined while they were under the age of 18.