Bill Protects Children From Secondhand Smoke In Vehicles

HARRISBURG – Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw plans to re-introduce legislation that would make it a summary offense to smoke in a vehicle in which children 12 years of age and younger are being transported. He says exposing passengers, both children and adults, to secondhand smoke in the confined space of a car is extremely hazardous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, secondhand smoke causes numerous health problems in infants and children, including more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections, ear infections, and sudden infant death syndrome. Furthermore, the U.S. Surgeon General has stated that secondhand smoke contains more than 250 chemicals known to be toxic or carcinogenic.