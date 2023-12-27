Bill Protects Air Travelers/TSA From Gun Transport Danger

HARRISBURG – Air travelers, airport workers, and security officers would be better protected from loaded firearms illegally transported through carry-on luggage under soon-to-be-introduced legislation drafted by Allegheny County Rep. Dan Frankel. His legislation would penalize gun owners who illegally bring firearms into TSA baggage checkpoints by revoking their permit to carry in order to address a deadly risk that persists in airports despite increased fines, warning signs, and other preventive measures. Frankel said last year, TSA seized about 6,500 guns and nearly 90% of them were loaded. The owners’ response in 100% of the cases was “I forgot.” He added that loaded weapons at baggage checkpoints not only create obvious safety risks, but they cause major airport delays, drain TSA resources, and distract security officers from other dangers that could compromise flight safety. Frankel noted that gun owners have a safe and simple means of transporting weapons under the law, which allows for unloaded weapons to be transported through checked baggage in locked, hard-shell containers.