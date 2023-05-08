Bill Prohibits Sale Of Class C Fireworks In PA

HARRISBURG – A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation prohibiting the sale of Class C consumer fireworks in PA. In a co-sponsorship memo to lawmakers, Rep. Tarah Probst of Monroe & Pike Counties says the usage of fireworks has become a real nuisance in some areas, causing stress to pets and livestock, depriving people of sleep, and negatively impacting veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder. Currently, PA law permits the sale of Class C or “consumer-grade” fireworks such as firecrackers, roman candles, and bottle rockets. Additionally, there have been complaints of people not following the law and shooting off fireworks in small towns, boroughs, and residential areas, potentially causing collateral damage throughout communities. Probst said her measure would also increase the fines for those who violate the law.