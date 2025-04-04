Bill Prohibits PA Safe Injection Sites

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed Senate Bill 347 to prohibit the operation of safe injection sites in PA. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Sen. Christine Tartaglione says safe injection sites are not the solution to PA’s opioid crisis. Recovery is possible, but it starts with real treatment and real support, not sanctioned spaces for drug use. The bill clarifies that no facility in PA may legally operate for the purpose of providing a space for individuals to use illicit substances. It does not impact other harm reduction measures, such as access to naloxone or syringe exchange programs, but it ensures that state policy prioritizes pathways to recovery over enabling addiction. The bill is now before the PA House.