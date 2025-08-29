Bill Prioritizes Child Care During Budget Impasse

HARRISBURG – Recognizing the hardships brought on by the ongoing state budget impasse, Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Davanzo is seeking legislation that would provide zero-interest loans for Pre-K Counts child care centers. PA Pre-K Counts provides half and full-day pre-kindergarten programs to eligible 3 and 4-year-olds in families earning up to 300% of the federal income poverty level. Davanzo’s proposal would authorize the PA Department of Education to offer no-interest loans equal to the amount a Pre-K Counts provider would have received if the budget had been enacted. The funds’ only allowable usage would be student services and programs. Once a budget is signed into law, the loans would be repaid. The lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.