Bill Prevents PA Taxpayer Dollars From Russia/Belarus

HARRISBURG – A bill to prevent PA taxpayer dollars from being used by companies who do business with Russia or Belarus was approved with unanimous support by the state Senate State Government Committee. Sen. Dave Argall of Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties authored the legislation shortly after Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February of 2022. Senate Bill 282 would ban companies from receiving PA state contracts, grants or tax credits it they are determined by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Treasury Department to be owned, controlled by, or acting on behalf of the Russian government. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.