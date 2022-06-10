Bill Places Limits On PA Fireworks

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a bill which places new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. House Bill 2457 would restrict the use of fireworks to between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. except during July 2-4 and Dec. 31, when they could be used until 1 a.m. The bill also gives greater penalties for improper sales or illegal use. Until the 2017 law change, fireworks in PA were largely limited to sparklers and similar novelties. The changes permitted the sale of the full array of fireworks that meet federal consumer standards. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.