Bill Permits EMS To Leave Life Saving Drug

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that would allow Emergency Medical Service providers to leave life-saving drugs with caregivers. Senate Bill 81 would codify executive orders into law by amending the PA Pharmacy Act. EMS providers would be permitted to leave a dose package of life-saving Naloxone or Narcan with an on-scene caregiver of a patient who overdosed on opioids and was revived by the EMT. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved naloxone over the counter, going into effect this summer. The measure, which now heads to the state House, would expedite the timeline within PA.