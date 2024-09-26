Bill Package Strengthens EMS/Fire Funding In Municipalities

HARRISBURG – The PA House Local Government Committee unanimously approved three bills which amend PA’s municipal codes to support EMS and fire company funding. Municipalities currently have the option to enact a local tax to support EMS, but only half of the revenue generated can be spent on personnel costs. The bills, which were amended to include fire companies, will now apply to both local EMS and fire taxes, allowing municipalities to more effectively allocate funds. The bills would not alter the tax rate municipalities may charge under existing law, but would permit them to waive the current cap and allocate a larger portion to personnel costs. Senate Bills 1132, 1133, and 1134 will continue to move through the legislative process.