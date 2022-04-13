Bill Package Boosts PA Energy Production

HARRISBURG – A legislative package expanding PA’s energy production was approved by the state House. House Bill 604 establishes a permitting framework at the Department of Environmental Protection to ensure that decisions on permits are rendered reliably and in a timely manner. House Bill 2451 amends the Delaware River Basin Compact to make it clear that it is not within the Compact’s authority to ban fracking. House Bill 2461would require the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to establish a program to lease the subsurface rights under state lands for oil and gas development. House Bill 637 would require legislative approval before PA could enter into a multi-state carbon tax program like Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Passage of the legislative package comes after the Biden Administration entered into an agreement with European leaders to significantly increase domestic natural gas exports to these countries.