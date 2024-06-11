Bill Outlaws Distribution Of Deepfake Material

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate is advancing legislation to outlaw the distribution of salacious or pornographic deepfakes, with sponsors saying it’ll eliminate a loophole in the law that had frustrated prosecutors. Senate Bill 1213 addresses the alarming rise in AI-generated sexual images of non-consenting adults and children. Currently, PA law makes it illegal to share intimate images without consent, but does not clearly address the use of AI deepfake technology for this purpose. The gap in PA’s law leaves many vulnerable to a new form of digital abuse. The bipartisan supported bill moves to the state House.