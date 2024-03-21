Bill Offsets Student Debt Through Tax Credit

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House passed legislation that would give PA employers a tax credit if they make contributions to their employees’ tuition savings account. House Bill 1745 would allow employers to contribute up to $500 to an employee’s tuition savings account for a tax credit equal to 25% of the employer’s total contributions. Sponsors for the bill say that with student debt totaling $1.77 trillion nationally, the legislation would help reduce the financial burden on students. The bill now goes to the state Senate.