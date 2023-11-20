Bill Offers Tougher Crackdown On Looting

HARRISBURG – By a bipartisan vote, the PA Senate approved legislation that will crack down on looting. Reflecting on recent looting in Philadelphia and across the nation, bill sponsor, Rep. David Argall of Schuylkill, Carbon, & Luzerne Counties said we must stop this dramatic increase in retail theft – the sooner, the better. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, organized retail theft has resulted in the loss of almost 700,000 jobs nationwide due to over $125 billion in economic losses. Senate Bill 596would create a first-degree felony offense, which can result in up to 20 years in prison, for thieves who steal $20,000 worth of goods and intend to resell them. The bill would also create the Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail Crime Theft to pursue the leaders of these criminal rings. It now advances to the PA House for consideration.