Bill Offers Measure Of Compassion To Murder Victims’ Families

HARRISBURG – Legislation which offers a measure of compassion to murder victims’ families is being introduced by Sen. Jarrett Coleman of Lehigh & Bucks Counties. The lawmaker said he can’t imagine the horror of learning from the media that a loved one had been murdered. His Senate Bill 893 would require law enforcement to make reasonable efforts to ensure the victim’s next-of-kin has been notified of the death before publicly releasing the murder victim’s identity to the public or the media. Communicating a murder casualty’s information would be permitted when law enforcement is attempting to identify the victim. Medical personnel would be prohibited from releasing the victim’s identity within 24 hours from when the next-of-kin was notified of the death by medical personnel or law enforcement. Coleman says his bill balances the public’s right to know with the family’s need for privacy. The legislation has been referred to the state Senate Judiciary Committee.