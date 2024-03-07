Bill Offers Maryland Abortion Clinics Money For Security

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Abortion clinics in Maryland could pay for enhanced security and greater access through a grant program being considered by state lawmakers. Supporters of Senate Bill 947 and House Bill 1412 want to tap into millions of dollars that have sat unused by insurance carriers as part of the federal Affordable Care Act. They testified that Maryland is seeing a rising demand on its abortion clinics since the U.S. Supreme Court stuck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. That includes women from out of state. Opponents such as Laura Bogley, Executive Director of Maryland Right to Life, testified against the legislation. She said, “Abortion activists through the legislature have worked to create Maryland as an abortion tourism destination and now they expect Maryland taxpayers to pay for abortions for women being trafficked in from out of state.”